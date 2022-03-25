PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at Williamsburg Townhouses near the 1200 block of Florence Avenue in Pekin Friday.

According to Battalion Chief Rob Baughman, the call for the fire came in at approximately 5:38 p.m. Baughman said the fire started as a kitchen fire, but high winds caused it to grow into an apartment fire.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

One person was in the apartment at the time and got out safely. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The first floor is considered to be a total loss. No estimated damage amount is available at this time.