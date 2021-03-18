No injuries reported after shooting in Bloomington Wednesday night

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — No suspect information is available and no arrests have been made in regard to a shooting that happened on Bloomington’s east side Wednesday evening, March 17.

Bloomington Police Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Hershey Road for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred, and it was reported that an occupied apartment building was struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Bloomington Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit processed the scene, but there is no suspect information to release and there have been no arrests made, the department said in a press release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Paul Jones at Pjones@cityblm.org or at 309-434-2548.