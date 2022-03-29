PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a residential house fire near Kettelle and Blaine Street at approximately 12:02 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Michael Hughes, upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of the structure. The home’s two occupants were outside the structure when fire crews arrived on the scene.

Fire crews worked their way to the attic area where most of the fire was located and cut a vent hole in the roof. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.

A fire investigator determined the fire to be accidental and caused by electric wiring in the attic. The fire caused an estimated $5,000 worth of damages.

The home was ventilated and returned to the homeowners. No injuries have been reported at this time.