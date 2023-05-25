PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near the 1700 block of West Marigold Drive on Thursday morning.

According to a department news release, when firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw flames from the rear balcony area of a three-story building.

Firefighters advanced two lines to fully extinguish the fire. The building was checked, but most of the damage was found on the outside of the building.

The building was evacuated during the fire. No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator determined the fire caused $20,000 in damages. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.