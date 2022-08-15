PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a basement fire at a residence near Osage Court and Trails Edge Drive Monday.

According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters saw heavy black smoke coming from the basement when they arrived at the scene. The fire was under control in approximately 16 minutes.

A search confirmed all residents had evacuated before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews used fans to ventilate the smoke out of the house.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be electrical, caused by a hoverboard plugged into a wall outlet that overheated and caused the fire.

The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damages.