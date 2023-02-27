BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house fire near Olive Street and Morris Avenue Sunday.

According to a Bloomington fire press release, firefighters responded after receiving reports from neighbors of smoke coming from the back of the three-story house at approximately 9:49 p.m.

The fire was located in the stairwell of the second floor. The fire extended into a wall space and spread to the second floor. The fire was brought under control at 10:16 p.m.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was displaced. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The amount of damage caused is unknown, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.