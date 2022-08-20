BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house fire near Indiana Street and Erickson Avenue Saturday.

According to a Bloomington fire press release, fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming out of the house at approximately 12:11 p.m.

Medic 4 arrived on the scene first, and learned the owner was inside trying to put the fire out. The owner was located in the home and removed.

The fire was located in a utility room and was extinguished. The fire was brought under control by 12:25 p.m. Fire crews cleared the scene by 1:10 p.m.

The fire originated in a wall space and spread to the home’s attic. The fire was caused by a sweating pipe in the wall.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damages.