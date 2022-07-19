PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews put out a fire on SW. Jefferson Avenue in Peoria Tuesday afternoon.

Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said the fire started after a spark from a welder entered the ventilation system, causing flames and smoke to erupt.

When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke pouring out of the large warehouse, located at 801 SW. Jefferson Ave. Employees had evacuated the building before they arrived.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly. Ventilation efforts took more than an hour due to the amount of smoke and building size.

While no injuries were reported, the fire dealt an estimated $20,000 in damage to the building.

GRM Industries and Natural Fiber Welding both operate out of the building.