SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters in Tazewell County are investigating a house fire in South Pekin.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on St. Mark Street.

Schaeferville Fire Chief William Reis said there were no victims or injuries. Investigators are working to determine if anyone was home at the time of the incident.

The South Pekin Fire Department and Cincinnati Fire Protection District were on the scene to assist. The cause of the fire is under investigation.