PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to a vehicular hijacking incident near 4000 Brandywine Drive Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers received the call at approximately 11:06 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned that two suspects wearing ski masks approached a woman getting into her vehicle. The suspects took the vehicle and some personal items and drove away.

The victim was not injured. The vehicle was later located abandoned near Humboldt and Folkers.

No suspect information is available at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.