No new cases of COVID-19 to report in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — After seeing eight cases and one death in five days, McLean County officials reporting today that there are no new positive cases to announce, but they don’t expect that to last.

Officials telling WMBD, the number will climb, and likely soon.

Melissa Graven, the county’s Communicable Disease expert says manufacturers have told them more testing supplies are coming, but at this time there is no guaranteed date for when they will arrive.

For now, she says they are focused on treating the seven positive patients in their area.

“The cases are self isolating at home,” said Graven. There are still three in the hospital with one of them being in the ICU.”

Graven says 34-people are still waiting on test results. She also notes 71-tests have come back negative.