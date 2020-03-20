Live Now
Gov. Pritzker gives update on the COVID-19 crisis in Illinois
No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-County area.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County Health Department said there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-county area.

There are currently 5 confirmed, 38 negative and 24 pending tests.

Dr. Gregg Stoner encourages community members to maintain their health while they stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Peoria County Sherif Brian Asbell said their main focus right now is making sure everyone is in compliance.

The local grocery stores will remain open and are encouraging central Illinois residents not to hoard supplies or buy-in bulk.

This story will be updated.

