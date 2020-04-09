No new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tri-County, more housing plans announced

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County region remains at 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Peoria City/County Health Department said there are still 16 positive cases in Peoria County, 16 in Tazewell County, and seven in Woodford County.

Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson said there are 19 ICU beds currently in use at area hospitals for people that tested positive for the virus, as well as those under investigation waiting for results. There are also 29 non-ICU beds in use.

Additionally, Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis said there are new emergency housing options for people impacted by the novel coronavirus in the Tri-County area. There is a plan to house certain populations at local hotels through a partnership between local health departments, hospitals, and Four Points by Sheraton in Peoria.

These specific people are symptomatic, need isolation, but can’t properly isolate in their current living situations, groups of people including those who should be quarantined and have been exposed, and the homeless, or those who are at high risk in shelters if they contract the virus.

These people must be referred by a hospital.

Funding to repay the county has been approved by the state and FEMA. The plan should be in place starting next week.