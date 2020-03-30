16 COVID-19 cases in Tri-County area since Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are a total of 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Tri-County area, the Peoria City/County Health Department said Monday.

Health officials initially said there has not been an increase in cases since Sunday, however, Woodford County is reporting a new case, bringing the county’s total to five. Peoria County has seven confirmed cases and Tazewell County has four.

Peoria City/County Health Department Administrator Monica Hendrickson said the latest Peoria case is confirmed to be the first via community transmission.

Additionally, hospital systems are now required by the Illinois Department of Public Health to report those hospitalized and in ICU potentially infected by the virus but do not have confirmed tests yet. There are four people “under investigation” in area ICUs.

There have not been any reported deaths.

Statewide, there are now 5,057 cases.