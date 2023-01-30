A person prepares to pump gas at a Shell gas station on April 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The outlook at the gas pump remains grim as local prices dropped only 2.0 cents this week to average $3.58 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 33.7 cents per gallon higher than one month ago, and 11.6 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The cheapest gas price in the Peoria area on Sunday was listed at $3.29 per gallon, while the most expensive price was 60 cents higher at $3.89 per gallon.

Comparatively, the Quad Cities’ average price per gallon in $3.43, up from last week’s $3.32. The average price in the Champaign area is $3.43 per gallon, up from last week’s average of $3.33.

Across the state, the lowest price on Sunday was listed at $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $4.68, a difference of $1.61 per gallon. The statewide average is $3.65 per gallon, 13.3 cents higher than last week’s average of $3.52.

The national average price per gallon has risen 9.7 cents this week to average $3.49 Monday.

“The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting February 5.”

The price of diesel also rose this week, averaging $4.65 per gallon nationally.