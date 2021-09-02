No recycling, yard waste or trash pick-up on Labor Day for City of Peoria customers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s trash hauler will not pick up recycling, yard waste or trash on Monday due to the holiday.

Peoria residents with a Monday pick-up will not have collection until Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The schedule change will delay service by one day for the rest of the week for residents as follows:

Tuesday pickup will be collected on Wednesday

Wednesday pickup will be collected on Thursday

Thursday pickup will be collected on Friday

Friday pickup will be collected on Saturday

Services will then return to normal on Monday, September 13.

Carts, bulky waste, and yard waste may be set out as early as 3 p.m. the day before pick-up but must be at the curb or alley no later than 6 a.m. on your scheduled day to avoid missing a collection.

Following collection, carts need to be moved back from the curb or alley within 24-hours.

