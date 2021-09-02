No recycling, yard waste or trash pick-up on Labor Day for City of Peoria customers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s trash hauler will not pick up recycling, yard waste or trash on Monday due to the holiday.

Peoria residents with a Monday pick-up will not have collection until Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The schedule change will delay service by one day for the rest of the week for residents as follows:

  • Tuesday pickup will be collected on Wednesday 
  • Wednesday pickup will be collected on Thursday 
  • Thursday pickup will be collected on Friday 
  • Friday pickup will be collected on Saturday 

Services will then return to normal on Monday, September 13. 

Carts, bulky waste, and yard waste may be set out as early as 3 p.m. the day before pick-up but must be at the curb or alley no later than 6 a.m. on your scheduled day to avoid missing a collection.

Following collection, carts need to be moved back from the curb or alley within 24-hours.

