No recycling, yard waste or trash pick-up on Labor Day for City of Peoria customers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s trash hauler will not pick up recycling, yard waste or trash on Monday due to the holiday.
Peoria residents with a Monday pick-up will not have collection until Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The schedule change will delay service by one day for the rest of the week for residents as follows:
- Tuesday pickup will be collected on Wednesday
- Wednesday pickup will be collected on Thursday
- Thursday pickup will be collected on Friday
- Friday pickup will be collected on Saturday
Services will then return to normal on Monday, September 13.
Carts, bulky waste, and yard waste may be set out as early as 3 p.m. the day before pick-up but must be at the curb or alley no later than 6 a.m. on your scheduled day to avoid missing a collection.
Following collection, carts need to be moved back from the curb or alley within 24-hours.