No serious injuries reported in Monday morning bus crash

PEORIA, Ill. — Four students were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries following a bus crash Monday morning.

It happened around 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Old Galena Road and Rome West Road in Peoria. Crews on the scene say it appears a car traveling on Rome West Road slid through the intersection and hit the side of the bus, causing the bus to tip onto its side.

There were about 15 students on the bus; they’re all expected to be okay. The two people in the car were also transported to the hospital.