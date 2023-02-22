TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The Tazewell County Board rejected a new solar farm proposal Wednesday night.

The vote was split 50:50, and the tie-breaking vote came down to the Chairman of the Board, who voted with the nays.

The Minnesota-based company called SolarStone Partners was looking to establish its third solar farm in Illinois.

The proposed location was on Grosenback Rd in Washington near Illinois Central Christian School.

The land is owned by the Fon Du Lac Park District who agreed to enter into a 35-year lease with SolarStone.

The decision is final, a solar farm will not be coming to Tazewell county anytime soon.