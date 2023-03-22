LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– La Salle police responded to a shooting at Mickey’s Massive Burritos on 1st St. in LaSalle Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, police found a 65-year-old man with one gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to St. Margaret’s Hospital and then transported to a Level 1 Trauma Center for further treatment.

A 63-year-old male subject was on the scene before being interviewed and released.

The incident is under investigation. There is not an immediate threat to the public.

