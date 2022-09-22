PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria early Thursday morning, and police do not yet have a suspect.

Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. following a Shot Spotter alert of 13 shots fired. At the scene, they discovered multiple vehicles that had been hit with gunfire.

According to Peoria Police PIO Semone Roth, police later learned that a male victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. The male is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation. There is no suspect information.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.