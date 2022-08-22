BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning involving a juvenile male victim and an unknown suspect.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wright Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday to respond to a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile male who had been shot.

The juvenile was given first aid and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time there is no suspect information and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact the Bloomington Police Department Detective Lanphear at 309-434-2369 or jlanphear@cityblm.org, or Detective Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.

If you wish to submit a tip and remain anonymous, please contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309)-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org.