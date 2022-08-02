PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police do not have a suspect in an ATM robbery that occurred in the 6000 block of Knoxville Avenue in Peoria early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to an ATM alarm at 5:28 a.m. Tuesday, August 2. The ATM in question had been broken into and had an undetermined amount of cash removed.

This case remains under investigation. Currently there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.