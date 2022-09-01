PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 19-year-old has been transported to a local hospital after a shooting occurred at S. Griswold Street and W. Marquette Street Thursday afternoon.

Police reported to the 2400 block of W. Marquette Avenue on a 6-round shot spotter alert just before 3:00 p.m. At the scene, they located the male victim. He was shot in the leg and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers with the Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Crime Scene Unit (CSU), Neighborhood Services Unit (NSU) and Patrol Unit responded to the scene and initiated an investigation.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.