PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have yet to locate a suspect after a report of an armed vehicular hijacking case that occurred Wednesday night.

According to a PPD press release, officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Underhill at 8:23 p.m. where they found an adult male witness. He stated that a man with a gun entered his vehicle and told him to get out before driving off in the stolen car.

The victim was not injured.

This incident is under investigation. There is currently no suspect information.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.