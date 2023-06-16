PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Thursday Shot Spotter alert led Peoria police to the 2000 block of W. Wiswall.

According to a Peoria police press release, 17 rounds were fired in the area. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID),

Crime Scene Unit (CSU), Neighborhood Services Unit (NSU), and Patrol Unit

responded to the scene and have begun an investigation.

No suspect information is available at this time.