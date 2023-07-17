PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A home invasion left multiple people battered and pistol-whipped on Monday morning.

A Peoria police press release confirms that officers convened to the 6700 block of N Talisman Terrace around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a woman bleeding from the head holding a small child had been banging on the door of a home.

Police gathered information and found four suspects broke into a home near Camelot Road and Capri Court and pistol-whipped and battered the adults in the house.

Thankfully, the child was unharmed.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police

Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309)

673-9000.