PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are still investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night of a local business by four masked suspects.

Peoria police officers reported to a business on the 2300 block of W. Starr just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a report of armed robbery with shots fired.

When officers arrived, the victim of the robbery told police that four male suspects entered the business with masks on and attempted to rob a store employee. One shot was fired but there were no injuries.

The employee said the four assailants fled on foot. Police brought in a K9 unit to track the suspects but they were unsuccessful.

This incident is under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000