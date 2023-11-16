PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The waste management company contracted to collect within the city limits of Peoria will not pick up recycling, yard waste, or trash on Thanksgiving, City Hall announced.

The schedule change will delay services for one day, said Nick McMillion, a spokesman for the city’s Public Works Department.

Residents with a Thursday pick-up will have their collection on Friday, Nov. 24, and residents with a Friday pick-up will have their collection the following day, he said.

As a reminder, to avoid missing a collection, recycling, yard waste, and trash containers can be set out as early as 3 p.m. the day before pickup and no later than 6 am on a scheduled collection day.

After pickup, move your containers from the curb or alley within 24 hours. Place them in the garage or alongside one’s house or garage. Containers should not be left in the street or on the sidewalk.