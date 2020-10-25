Non-profit encourages reading for Peoria Public School students

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit is making sure school children in Peoria have access to literacy.

Look. It’s My Book! makes sure students in the Peoria Public Schools in Kindergarten through 4th grade have a book to read.

Saturday morning students and parents picked from a selection of books and and chose one to take home, free of charge.

Normally, the program comes in-person to the schools, but this year with COVID-19, the handout had to be done drive-thru style. Vice President of the organization Laurie Adams said reading can be a good hobby aside from E-Learning and other online activites.

“We know that having books in the home makes a really big difference in a child’s development in reading. Our mission is to improve the reading skills of Peoria Public Schools students,” Adams said.

Adams said book handouts usually happen the last Wednesday of every month at the First Federated Church of Peoria off Sheridan Road. The next handout is this Wednesday Oct 28 from 2:00-5:00 p.m.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected