PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local nonprofit dedicated to bettering the community got a jump on the next school year.

The Israelites of Peoria hosted a community cookout and school supply giveaway Sunday afternoon at the Franciscan Recreation Park in Peoria.

The group gave kids school supplies to prep them for the upcoming school year as well as burgers and Capri-Sun.

Member Danyele Blount said it feels rewarding to give back to her community.

“Times are hard and we got free stuff. We got free book bags, fully stocked book bags, and free food, and it’s mostly just to let the people know that there are people who care, and that’s us,” said Blount.

The Israelites of Peoria will be handing out food all summer long.