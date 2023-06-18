PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A local nonprofit celebrated Father’s Day by holding a cookout for the community.

Nourish is a non-profit that brings food and safety to Peoria’s Southside. Sunday, a barbecue for anyone and everyone was held at the green space on the corner of Argos and Hayes Streets.

Daurice Coaster made all the food for the cookout and hopes to bring a safe and happy space to the south side of Peoria.

“It really helps the community when you know each other, when you build relationships, and help each other along. If you notice our block, it’s very clean. We help to take care of each other’s yards and things like that, so it builds morale down here,” said Coaster.

Nourish will be holding an event Monday at the Peoria Public Library at 1 p.m. where they plan on showing off their Juneteenth documentary.