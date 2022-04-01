BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In Bloomington, a non-profit is looking to expand space for creativity in the area.

The Friends of the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts (BCPA) launched its campaign to improve the Bloomington Creativity Center in 2019, right before the pandemic.

A former medical building, the Creativity Center is home to many non-profits with an emphasis on art. The new plans for the renovated place include a black-box theater, recording studios, and more art gallery space.

“Anyone can come up and use this space on a sliding scale, anyone can come into an art room and paint, draw, record in the recording studio, so it’ll definitely be new to the community,” Development Manager for Friends of BCPA Cara Spence said.

The project is expected to cost $5 million and is currently in phase two, which will gut the entire building.

Renovations are expected to begin later this year after the non-profit gets a $2 million grant from the state.