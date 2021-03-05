Non-profit hopes to plant 10,000 trees around Normal later this spring

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Ecology Action Center (EAC) in Normal got its roots 50 years ago and to commemorate the milestone, they’re setting an ambitious goal.

The EAC hopes to plant 10,000 trees around Bloomington-Normal and McLean County this spring as part of its second mass tree planting initiative.

The twin cities’ non-profit is asking for the community’s help to meet the lofty goal. Individuals can donate $5 to plant one tree or a group of people can pay $500 to plant a larger number of trees and help plant them.

Over four decades ago, the group planted trees around Comlara Park and Evergreen Lake with much success.

Executive Director Michael Brown said it’s a large goal, but so far they’re on track to meet it. He said trees have a variety of benefits to the surrounding area including shade, cleaning the air quality, and wildlife habitats.

“This is a non-political, non-partisan, non-controversial environmental effort,” Brown said. “Everybody benefits from trees and everybody loves trees.”

He said the group and the volunteers hope to plant the trees in April, depending on the weather.