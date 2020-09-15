Non-profit in search of ’30 dudes in 30 days’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Heart of Illinois Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in search of 30 dudes in 30 day. It’s an initiative to recruit new male volunteers for the organization.

This is the second year in a row the non-profit is campaigning for more males. According to officials with the organization, finding men to pair with young boys is nearly twice as hard as paring girls with women.

They say kids an overwhelming amount of kids on the waiting list are males. According to the director of development, 75% of kids waiting to be paired up are young boys.

Director of development for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Sydney Daniels says volunteers serve as mentors to young kids in the community.

“This is a huge problem and it’s definitely time to fix it considering the year that we’ve had. Collectively it’s been a tough year for everyone, but especially tough for families and youth we serve,” Daniels said.

Daniels said they help kids through a variety of programs.

“We create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships between kids and adults in our community. We have our community program where bigs and littles spend time in the community doing things they’re both interested in,” Daniels said.

The campaign started Monday and will last through October 13th.