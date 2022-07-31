PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit organization led an effort to clean up the community Sunday morning.

Sunday morning, Israelites of Peoria met at the Hardees restaurant on North East Adams street to host a community clean-up.

James Hogan is a member of the group, and he thinks having a clean community is an important representation of the people living in it.

“We just think it’s important to keep our community clean. We think it’s important for the mindset of ourselves and for people to wake up and come outside and see a clean environment,” said Hogan.

The Israelites of Peoria will host a community cook-out on Aug. 7 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria.