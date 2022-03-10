PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local non-profits are impacted by the rise of gas costs, and it’s trickling down to the people they serve.

There is an average of $4.31 per gallon across the state when people fill up their tanks, according to gasbuddy.com.

“It’s definitely a concern for our drivers and definitely a concern for our budget,” said Julie Bonar, CEO of Neighborhood House, who also oversees Meals on Wheels in Peoria.

Bonar said they might have to generate a waitlist for new clients.

“We deliver close to 800 meals every day in Peoria City, County, and parts of Tazewell County, as well,” she said.

Bonar said the Neighborhood House got its gas statement ending on March 6, before the hike in gas prices, and it’s more than what they are used to.

“We were about $400 more than what a typical monthly bill is,” said Bonar.

ImpactLife, a blood provider to 125 hospitals across the Midwest, is seeing the same issue.

“Our organization uses on average about 20,000 gallons of gasoline or diesel fuel, pending, every month,” said Public Relations Manager for ImpactLife Kirby Winn.

ImpactLife uses its vehicles to drop off blood and host blood drives, so they cannot get around the cost of gas.

“There’s no way to reduce the number of miles that we drive because we’ve got to provide, and we want to provide the service. That’s what we’re here to do,” said Winn.

The organization is predicting a $60,000 increase just in reimbursements to volunteers who use their own cars to serve others.

Kirby Winn said donors have reached out to him, worried that they may not be able to donate as often because of the drive to donation centers.

Those who want to donate to ImpactLife or Neighborhood House can click here.