PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Colorado-based non-profit developer of multi-family housing has proposed the purchase of Prairie Vista Apartments, located at 2401 West Alta Road in Peoria.

According to a press release from the City of Peoria, Integrity Housing will work with Ascenda Capital Corporation to purchase Prairie Vista Apartments for $45 million.

The developers plan to renovate the apartment, which includes roof replacements, concrete paving, water heater upgrades, and interior unit renovations.

The property consists of 304 units, and the overall cost of the project is expected to be $60 million.

Ascenda Capital approached the Tri-County River Valley Development Authority (TRVDA) about issuing not-for-profit multi-family housing bonds for the purchase and renovation project.

TRVDA approved a final bond resolution for the issuance of the bonds, not to exceed $60 million, during its March 10 meeting. The City has until April 18 to disapprove the project. If the city does not act upon it, the bond will be issued after final approval from the Governor’s Office.

The proposed project will allow for additional housing options, with affordability the goal for 75% of the units.

“Families are considered housing burdened if they spend more than 30% of their income on housing. This developer intends to market these apartments to middle-income, working families in Peoria,” Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich stated.

A public meeting to hear from the developers is scheduled for April 6, at 6 p.m. at Hickory Grove Middle School, 2514 W Hickory Grove Rd, Dunlap.

The Peoria City Council is expected to vote on the issue during its April 12 meeting.