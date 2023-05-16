PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Resource Centers (TCRC) has announced it’s plan to expand into the downtown Pekin area Tuesday.

According to a TCRC news update, the non-profit has purchased the former Busey/Herget Bank building, located at 33 S. 4th St. in Pekin. TCRC is a social service agency that serves Central Illinois residents with disabilities and visual impairments.

TCRC’s President and CEO Jamie Durdel said this year is TCRC’s 40th anniversary, and said the non-profit has expanded enough to require a larger space for its administration and programs in Pekin.

“Our strategic initiatives for the future included space in an area of opportunity for people that we support,” Durdel said. “Having this building with one of the programs being employment services is going to allow us a space right in downtown Pekin where people with disabilities will have many more opportunities to learn and obtain meaningful employment.”

TCRC’s Tremont facility will still be used for community day services programs, janitorial services, and Taste of TCRC kitchen services.

More information is available at TCRC’s website.