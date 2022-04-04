PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Integrity Housing, a Colorado-based non-profit developer of multifamily housing, has removed its application to purchase Peoria’s Prairie Vista Apartments.

The news comes from Peoria City Councilman Denis Cyr, who represents Peoria’s 5th District. In an update on Facebook, he said the scheduled public meeting discussing the sale of the apartment complex has been canceled as a result.

Peoria officials previously reported that the non-profit developer planned to purchase the apartment complex for $45 million.

WMBD will speak with Councilman Cyr later Monday afternoon regarding the update.

