BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Halloween is over and Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but for two Bloomington-Normal non-profits Thanksgiving is always at the top of mind.

Both Home Sweet Home and Midwest Food Bank are in the final stretch of their Big Give campaign; the goal, collecting 2,200 turkeys, then distribute them to families the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Home Sweet Home Ministries gearing up for its annual Give Thanks turkey distribution Saturday, Nov. 19.

“We anticipate serving well over 2,000 households doing that. That’s a lot of turkeys, a lot of stuffing that we collect through the generosity of the community,” said CEO, Matt Burgess.

Community members can make a donation to either non-profit, then collected food will be assembled into meal boxes. Burgess said inflation and rising food prices are making it harder for families to afford meals.

“Us remaining committed to sharing with the community the turkey, and the food boxes really helps us ensure that every family in our community who wants to celebrate Thanksgiving through that sit-down, banquet style experience, they’re going to be able to do so,” Burgess said.

The meal boxes will be assembled and then handed out at Midwest Food Bank’s Normal warehouse.

“Really, it’s a blessing to see folks coming in directly to pick up their foods. Here at Midwest Food Bank, usually, we’re serving food pantries directly, we don’t get an opportunity to see food recipients face-to-face, but this is the one opportunity through the year that we do,” said executive director, Tara Ingham.

Volunteer spots for the Give Thanks distribution are filled, but the organizations could still use monetary support to purchase turkeys.

“We partner with Hy-Vee as the local grocery store and people at checkout counters can purchase a $20 turkey card,” Burgess said. “Then we use those to purchase the turkeys that we then give away. We need probably around 1,000 more turkey cards to be purchased to get us over the line so that we don’t have to experience any undue costs with the event.”

Home Sweet Home Ministries also deliver 500-600 fully cooked meals to homes on Thanksgiving Day.

The non-profit still needs volunteers for that effort.