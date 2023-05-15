EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — No injuries were reported after an East Peoria City vehicle was involved in a crash near Main and Camp Streets in East Peoria Monday.

According to an East Peoria police report, officers were called to the scene at approximately 11:42 a.m. Initial reports indicated that there was a head-on crash.

No serious injuries were reported. The East Peoria Fire Department was called to the scene and offered medical care, but it was refused.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the incident due to the involvement of a city vehicle.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.