GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1419 S Farnham St. on Monday morning.

According to a Galesburg fire press release, All three stations and the 11 personnel on duty were called.

A small fire was located on the exterior of the residence and smoking was coming from the roof.

Acting Battalion Chief Matt Lewish established command and the Brooks Street Station crew made an initial attack from the exterior before entering the residence to extinguish the fire.

The residence was unoccupied. The fire was confined to the exterior porch and the attic of the home. Preliminary damage estimates are $8,000. No injuries were reported.

Fire Investigators classified the cause of the fire to be unintentional.