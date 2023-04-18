PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police said that no one was injured after an aggravated vehicle hijacking near the 2500 block of West Melrose Place on Monday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers were dispatched at approximately 7:44 p.m. and located a victim at the scene who said he was approached by three men while he was exiting his vehicle. One of the men was armed.

The suspects took the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, according to a departmental news release.

Officers conducted a search of the area with negative results.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.