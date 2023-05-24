UPDATE (1:54 p.m.) — Illinois State Police have released more information related to a train vs. truck crash in Pekin.

According to ISP, the crash occurred near Illinois Route 29 near Koch at approximately 11:40 a.m.

The truck was attempting to cross the train tracks on private property when it was struck by a train. The truck’s trailer was split open and hit a utility pole and natural gas structure.

No injuries were reported by train staff, but the truck driver reported minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

There was no train derailment.

This incident remains under investigation.

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Police responded to a train vs. truck crash on Koch Street in Pekin near Ox Paperboard on Wednesday.

According to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The sheriff’s office initially responded but then turned over the incident to the Illinois State Police, which remains on the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.