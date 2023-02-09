PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a car vs. train crash near 2600 Clark Street Thursday.

According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 11 a.m. When they arrived they found a small car on the tracks with moderate damage and a train car up against it.

The train did not appear to be damaged and was still on the tracks.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, and out of the car when firefighters arrived.

The crash caused an estimated $15,000 in damages.

Representatives from the train company arrived on the scene to mitigate the incident. Peoria police were also on the scene to determine the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.