PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a deck fire near Larchmont Lane and Westport Road at approximately 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene, they observed fire from a deck in the back of a two-story structure.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, which was isolated to the deck, with no damage to the house. There were four occupants in the home at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, caused by discarded smoking materials.

The fire caused an estimated $15,000 worth of damages.