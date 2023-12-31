GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire near Monmouth Boulevard and McClure Street on Saturday.

According to a news release, fire crews responded to the fire at 7:27 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the eves of the home.

Firefighters quickly entered the home and extinguished the fire. The home was searched and no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $17,000 worth of damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Galesburg Fire Investigators with cooperation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.