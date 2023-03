PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building at approximately 2:28 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a Peoria fire press release, crews located a patio on fire in the rear of the building. Crews acted quickly and extinguished the fire before it spread.

No residents were displaced due to this incident, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of this incident remains under investigation.