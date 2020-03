PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics responded to a report of smoke in a building at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday on 2107 W. Lincoln.

There were three occupants in the one-story wood-frame residential at the time. All occupants had escaped the home prior to the fire department’s arrival.

The fire was located in the bedroom and fire crews put out the fire within minutes of arrival.

The fire caused an estimated $4,000 of damage to the bedroom. No injuries are reported at this time.