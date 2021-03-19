Nonprofit raising money to give Peoria youth free summer baseball camps

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Baseball Association is raising money to give all kids a chance to play in a baseball league for free this summer.

The nonprofit sports organization has a goal of $5,000, an amount that will go towards baseball camps, clinics, and access to equipment for girls and boys ages six to fourteen.

Long-time coach and co-founder Ryan Kenny says PBA aims to bring a more inclusive youth baseball experience.

“In order for baseball to grow and thrive…creating experiences that are quality and accessible for youth are going to be an essential part of that,” Kenny said.

He said private clubs and traveling leagues have made youth sports more expensive, excluding kids who aren’t at a certain experience level or those who may come from low-income neighborhoods or homes.

“Baseball at a youth level, participation-wise, is kind of at ground zero,” Kenny said. “In order to build from that place we have to take it to our youth…meeting them where they’re at.”

Co-founder and baseball player Joe Rusch said he wants kids to have the same opportunities as he did growing up playing baseball, a sport that has taught him life lessons and been a positive force throughout his life.

“It’s one of the reasons I got into college and through college, and it has opened up so many opportunities for me,” Rusch said.

Rusch and Kenny say they hope bringing America’s pastime to kids across the city will also enrich community involvement.

“A healthy community has a robust offering of programs, that has a variety of things that kids can participate in,” Obviously our children need things to do, baseball is not the only thing, but it’s what we can offer,” Kenny said.

Donations are being accepted until March 31. Those interested in supporting PBA can donate here.